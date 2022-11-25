Croma Black Friday Sale 2022: Big discounts on Apple Macbooks, iPads, iPhones and other items; check deals

In the United States, Black Friday is a yearly shopping extravaganza that commences on the Friday after Thanksgiving and typically continues till the following Monday, also referred to as Cyber Monday. This year, Black Friday, which is commonly recognised as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, falls on 25 November. Businesses, particularly those operating in the e-commerce sector, are tempting customers with astonishing deals all across America. But the Black Friday trend has broken all geographical barriers with many countries, including India, offering big discounts on this date.

Croma, the Tata Group’s retail chain of electronic products, began its Black Friday sale on 18 November. It is offering lucrative discounts on some premium Apple products including the MacBook, iPads and the iPhone series till 27 November. The offers will be available online on the Croma website as well as in all of its offline outlets.

For customers looking to buy a new iPad, the cost of the iPad Air 9th generation is priced at Rs 26,900 with a discount of Rs 3,000. They need to navigate to the payment method to avail the discount. Croma is also offering a Rs 4,000 cashback deal for the Apple iPad Pro. HDFC Bank credit card users are eligible for an instant discount or cashback of Rs 3,000 on the Apple iPhone 13 (128GB version). For the more recent iPhone 14, a Rs 4,000 discount is being given.

During the sale, the Macbook Air 2022 is being offered for Rs 1,05,090 with an extra Rs 10,000 off at checkout. This means that you can buy the latest MacBook Air for Rs 95,090 using the cashback or rapid discount deal. The starting price of the MacBook Pro 2022 is Rs 1,16,990, with an instant discount of Rs 10,000.

One of the best deals, though, seems to be on the Apple MacBook Air 2020, which can be bought for Rs 77,090. If you decide to buy a MacBook through Croma’s website and you possess a credit card from HDFC Bank, you’ll enjoy a Rs 10,000 discount right away. The HDFC Bank credit card is currently providing users who use EMIs a Rs 10,000 with an immediate payback benefit. The discounted price will be reflected when you complete your final payment.

Apart from Apple products, the exciting deals in Croma’s Black Friday Sale include televisions, laptops, refrigerators, mobile accessories, and other electronic equipment. There are also considerable discounts on additional equipment like TWS earbuds and portable chargers.

