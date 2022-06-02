Cool Summer Drinks: Try these turmeric-based beverages to improve immunity

Turmeric, which is also known as the 'golden spice', is one of the most beneficial foods that have various advantages attached to it

Summer heat can leave us dehydrated, tired, and low on energy. And the only thing that can make us feel better is a healthy and tasty drink. Many of us are unaware that turmeric (haldi) can be used in a few summer drinks too which is great to have during this season.

Apart from adding colour and taste, turmeric is also an immunity booster. Interestingly, this is one such spice that has even put India on the global map.

Here are a few turmeric-based drinks that one can have in summer:

Ginger-Turmeric Smoothie: This milk and turmeric drink with the addition of ginger and banana is perfect for summer. This smoothie is a satisfying and healthy drink that will keep you active the whole day. Ginger and turmeric relieve chronic pain, reduce nausea, and improve immune function.

Haldi-Ajwain Ka Pani: During summers, people tend to drink water in large amounts. So, instead of consuming plain water, try and include haldi and ajwain in your routine. This drink is perfect to quench your thirst as well as boost your immunity.

Turmeric Milk Punch: This special drink has turmeric-infused coconut milk, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and honey. It is best to aid digestion and increase metabolism.

Turmeric immunity shot: This drink is a great antioxidant and an inflammatory agent. It helps to boost digestion, improve blood circulation, and also works wonders for your skin by slowing down premature aging.

Turmeric-Fruits Drink: This is a mixture of fruits, spices, and seeds that is made with coconut milk. It has flavours of banana, and pineapple and is spiced with ginger, cinnamon, and flax seeds.

Orange And Turmeric Smoothie: Those who like their drink to be refreshing can add this to their list. Make this turmeric smoothie with the tanginess of orange – it will be the best immunity-boosting beverage.

