Confession Day 2022: Keep these things in mind before confessing your thoughts

Confession Day, celebrated on 19 February, is the day that encourages people to confess their love or guilt or mistakes to feel light and happy

The day of 19 February marks the observance of Confession Day. It is celebrated on the fifth day during the Anti-Valentine Week, every year.

Slap Day, Kick Day, Perfume Day and Flirting Day are succeeded by Confession Day. It is the day that encourages people to confess their love or guilt or mistakes to feel light and happy. The act of confession sets our hearts free from all kinds of heaviness and relieves our mind of stress. You either take the opportunity to profess your love for your crush; or walk up to the person whom you think might have hurt and say upfront as to how sorry you are.

Though confessions could be difficult for some, it is liberating and could be fun. The approach that one takes to confess can vary but there are some general guidelines that we could adhere to, so that the 'deed of confession' becomes easy and pleasant.

As we celebrate this beautiful occasion, how about taking a stock of things that we must keep in mind before a confession! Here are some pointers:

Keep it simple and straightforward: Don't stress or over complicate your confession statements. Keep it brief and to the point. Refrain from giving excuses and whining. State your facts and make your intentions clear, amply. It is better to jot down points before heading for confession.

Give space to the listener: This is very crucial when you confess. Be it your lover to whom you are expressing your feelings or somebody else whom you are giving an account for your mistake, you must give the other time to grasp. Don't bog them down with the expectation of an immediate answer or forgiveness.

Never assume a response: If the person to whom you are confessing remains silent for a while, this is most tricky and critical part. You must understand that people need time to process things; and it can happen in varying degrees for varied people. Don't assume a reaction and continue to give an explanation based on your assumptions.

Avoid haste: Prepare yourself mentally. Take your time and spend a few minutes before going to confess. Don't go about confessing if you don't feel it from within, yet. There's no need to rush. If you are doing it out of compulsion or in a hurry, it will be evident and wouldn't strike the right chord.

Be honest and true to yourself: Don't try to exaggerate in order to justify your sense of guilt or mistake. Refrain from going overboard. Stay genuine and don't try to overcompensate for anything. Don't let your fear sabotage your confession.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.