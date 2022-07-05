Coconut oil, muskmelon and more: 5 sunscreen hacks to try at home

Sunscreen not only protects our skin from tanning but also pollution that damages our skin cells. You don’t have to necessarily go for an expensive sunscreen available in the market when there are a number of homemade things that can come to your rescue

Sunscreen is a wellness product that protects our skin from the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays. No matter what season it is, sunscreen is essential; on all days and for every beauty regime. It not only protects our skin from tanning but also pollution that damages our skin cells. You don’t have to necessarily go for an expensive sunscreen available in the market when there are a number of homemade things that can come to your rescue.

Here is a compilation of some at-home remedies that can be at your rescue:

1. Coconut Oil: Coconut oil can help you block 20 percent of the sun rays falling on your body. However, if you are planning to stay out for a longer period of time, you may reapply it. This not only prevents your skin from sun damage but is also beneficial for moisturising your skin, decreasing inflammation and thus keeping your skin softer for longer.

2. Muskmelon Sunscreen: Take one cup of muskmelon or kharbooja pulp (mashed) and apply it on your body and face before you take a bath. It helps to remove melanin stroke from the skin.

3. Pomegranate Oil And Coconut Oil: Take 10 drops of lavender essential oil, 1 tbsp. of pomegranate oil, 3/4 cup of coconut oil, 2 tbsp. of shea butter and 2 tbsp. of zinc oxide. In a pan, mix them all except the zinc oxide on medium heat. Once the ingredients transform into a nice mixture, add the zinc oxide and stir well and apply.

4. Turmeric Sunscreen: Take one cup of aloe vera gel (extracted from leaves) and one tablespoon of turmeric powder. Mix the cooling aloe vera along with antiseptic turmeric with water and then freeze the mixture. These ice cubes will act as sunscreen, which you can rub on your skin before you leave the house.

5. Tea leaves sunscreen: Take 2 tbsp. tea leaves and half cup of water. Soak the tea leaves in water overnight and strain the mixture when you wake up in the morning. Store the leftover water in a bottle and use it as sunscreen.



