Christmas is one of the most enjoyable holidays of the year, and people enjoy travelling to various locations to get the best possible festive experience. One can also participate in this celebration in a number of alluring locations throughout India. The festival is marked with great enthusiasm from the northeastern region to Kolkata and from Delhi to Kerala. So, if you are planning a trip next week, you have a lot of options to choose from in terms of enjoying the festival. Here are some places in India which are known for their Christmas celebrations.

Goa:

Goa is usually referred to as the country’s beach capital and the hotspot for party lovers. Due to Christmas, this location transforms into something truly stunning throughout the holiday season and attracts lots of visitors. During the Christmas season, the entire state is decked with bright lights and floral decorations almost everywhere. Additionally, a number of music festivals are organised in Goa over the winter holidays.

Kerala:

Kerala is one of the best locations in India to celebrate Christmas, and if someone plans their vacation there right now, they can breathe in the joyous atmosphere, indulge in mouthwatering holiday treats, relax on stunning beaches, or attend late-night mass in churches. The state has a significant Christian population and numerous churches so the festival is celebrated with great pomp and fervour. Christians decorate their homes and churches with lights, trees, and other items. They attend church and have dinner together while exchanging gifts, cakes, and other goodies with their family and friends.

Northeast India:

People in the region welcome this joyous occasion with much gusto. Northeast India’s hilly towns spring to life and glitter during the winter, and the atmosphere is exceptionally magnificent around Christmas. The streets are adorned with lights and other decorations and could remind you of a scene from a Christmas greeting card. One can get the ideal sense of a relaxing Christmas party here. Furthermore, if visitors come during Christmas, they can taste some exceptional local delicacies.

Kolkata:

Kolkata, also known as “The City of Joy,” gleefully greets Christmas. The Park Street area is beautifully decorated with lights, stars, and other attractions. Several streets lined with pubs and bars remain open all night. People visiting Kolkata can also enjoy the soothing melody of carols in popular churches such as St. Paul’s Cathedral. Moreover, the Anglo-Indian population honour this event in a traditional manner and gatherings and festivities are also arranged to celebrate it.

Delhi:

The national capital gets one more reason to rejoice during Christmas. During the holiday season, Delhi’s Christian neighbourhoods sparkle with lights, and the entire city is decked out in the hue of the festival. The best places to experience the cultural aspect of Christmas in the capital city include the Sacred Heart Cathedral and the Capital City Minstrel choir concert.

