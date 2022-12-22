It’s Christmas time and the world is all set to welcome the festival with joy and enthusiasm. Whether artificial or natural, rose gold or black, the tree is the main element of the entire celebration, so decorating it properly is a must. However, if we are not careful, a Christmas tree can often end up looking like an eyesore rather than a festive statement piece. You want your holiday decor to add to the beautiful aesthetic you have worked on for the past few days. Christmas tree decorating ideas and rules are obviously not rigid, but there are some common mistakes that we all should avoid. Let’s have a look at some of them:

Not choosing the right size of decorations

One needs to choose decorations of the right size as they work in coherence with the size of the tree. The larger your baubles, the less you will have to cover your tree but incorporating decorations of various sizes will always be more interesting.

Not choosing the right theme

A good sense of style always pays off, and the same applies to your tree. If you put some extra thought into your themed decoration when decorating your tree, the results will be great.

Using too much plastic

Using cheap Christmas baubles is perfectly fine, but try to go for decorations made from fabric, glass, or timber. You may choose plastic decorations and opt for those that have an expensive-looking finish but there shouldn’t be too much of it.

Choosing the wrong size of the tree

This is not a decorating mistake, but choosing the right size tree for your space is very crucial. If your living room is big in size, then go for a big, fluffy tree. But, a smaller space would need a smaller tree.

Small ornaments should be out of children’s reach

We all are aware of how excited our children can be when they see a Christmas tree with festive ornaments. But these hangings off our Christmas tree can be a real choking hazard. They should be placed at a height to avoid any accidents.

