Chocolate Day 2022: Here are some ideas to help you cook up a storm for your loved ones

Valentine week is here and lovers across the globe celebrate it with utmost interest and dedication. This festival of love begins on 7 February and goes on till 14 February, the day when people express their love to their someone special.

The third day of the special week, 9 February is celebrated as Chocolate Day. Friends, couples and spouses exchange chocolates and sweet treats marking the day as a special one.

On this Chocolate Day, we bring to you some amazing recipes as well as ideas to enjoy the day with a chocolatey twist.

Chocolate Pizza Recipe: Who does not love pizza? And if you have chocolates on it, it’s going to be all the more tempting. To try this out, first take your pizza dough and bake it, until it is slightly brown. After taking it out, generously spread melted chocolate on top of it and bake for another two minutes. Following this, garnish it with chopped strawberries along with nuts and icing sugar. Finally, enjoy this heavenly pizza with your loved one.

Chocolate Samosa: Samosa is something that you can munch on any time throughout the day. But rather than the traditional filling, you can add chocolate and dry fruits in it. To prepare this, mix all-purpose flour, add a pinch of salt, some water and knead the dough nice and soft. Following this keep the dough aside. In another pan, melt some chocolate and add dry fruits or nuts of your choice. Then go back to the dough and make tiny rotis and cut them into half. After that, make a cone out of the rotis and fill it with melted chocolate. Fry it on medium heat in a pan and serve it hot.

Mix chocolate with other foods: If you are not willing to ruin your diet and yet want to try out new recipes; then this is the idea you must bank on. Add a pinch of powdered chocolate or chocolate chips in your porridge for breakfast or even in your yoghurt for lunch. By mixing the goodness of cocoa with ingredients like sesame seeds, almonds, cashews and berries, you can get the best possible combination of taste and nutrition possible.

Dark chocolate: Those who are trying to lose weight can go for dark chocolate. This has at least 70 per cent cocoa and will make you feel satisfied for the day, as well as speed up your metabolism. Dark chocolates are not only healthier, but also include complex flavour components, which make people feel more satisfied compared to eating a sugar-filled milk chocolate.

