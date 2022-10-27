Chhath Puja 2022 is already around the corner from 28 to 31 October. The Hindu festival is also referred to as Surya Shashti, Dala Puja, and Chhath Parv. The festival pays homage to the God Sun, ‘Surya Devta’, to pray for protection and prosperity for all. The God Sun’s sister, ‘Chhathi Maiya’ is also worshipped on the occasion. During the festival, several traditional dishes are cooked, which are offered as prasad to the Sun God and Chatthi Maiyaa. The fast of Chhath puja ends after offering arghya to the rising sun.

Here are some of the traditional recipes prepared on the occasion of Chhath Puja

1. Thekua: This is among the most popular prasad during Chhath Puja. It is a dry sweet which is made from wheat flour, dry coconut, chasni and ghee. Thekua is mostly prepared on the second day of Chhath Puja and then it is offered during the puja.

2. Rasiyaw: Rasiyaw is basically rice kheer and is made with jaggery in place of sugar. It is prepared with rice, water and milk. The dessert completes the Chhath Puja meal and is offered to the Sun God.

3. Chane ki Ghugni: Green chickpeas or hara chana is usually eaten in winter. It is one of the prasads made during the festival and is made by sauteing the channa in ghee with green chillies and cumin seeds.

4. Bottle Gourd Sabzi: The festival begins with the preparation of bottle gourd sabzi in pure ghee. The recipe is offered with boiled rice. The dish signifies the purification of the body for the festival.

5. Kasar: The dish is best consumed during the winter season as the combination of powdered rice and jaggery helps in keeping the body warm.

