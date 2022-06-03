Check out these home remedies which work as natural pain relievers  

Root vegetables like ginger and garlic can be effective for pain relief. Apart from that turmeric, basil leaves and yoghurt are some other home remedies you can use for reducing aches and pain.

Pain is an uncomfortable or disturbing feeling that is caused by an intense stimulus. It is described as aching, pinching, stabbing, steady and throbbing among others.

Some types of pain are very intense and need immediate medical attention while pain like toothache, back pain, and body/headache can be relived with a pill. However, medicines are not always available right away. In that case, remedies from your kitchen can come of big use.

Here are some home remedies for common pains that you can consider:

Turmeric: This spice has many health benefits attached to it such as improving heart health and prevention against Alzheimer's and cancer. It possesses anti-inflammatory and anti-carcinogenic properties that also improve blood circulation and prevent clotting.

Basil Leaves: Basil or Tulsi is an age-old medicinal herb. It is one of the important ingredients used in the preparation of various Ayurvedic medicines. Basil leaves have anti-inflammatory properties as well as antioxidant elements that can help lower the risk of inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, heart disease and more.

Ginger: This root vegetable is said to be very effective for pain relief. It is loaded with antioxidants that prevent stress and damage to your body’s DNA. These antioxidants can help your body fight off chronic diseases including high blood pressure and heart disease and promote healthy aging.

Yoghurt: Those who feel bloated and show symptoms of inflammation and pain can use yoghurt as a cure. This dairy item comes with many health benefits that help with the good functioning of the digestive system. Women who suffer from menstrual cramps or any kind of abdominal pain can also rely on yoghurt as a home remedy.

Garlic: Just like ginger, this root vegetable possesses many anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. Garlic is an effective relieving agent for ear infections, arthritic pain, and oral cavity pain. You can make an oil out of it and apply that for joint pain.

Clove: One of the best herbal supplements, this is a natural pain reliever for toothache and inflammation of gums. Chewing a clove for toothache will help the pain to reduce in no time. It can also reduce one's risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.