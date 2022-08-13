According to Batra, Chaksu Seeds contain many medicinal properties. They can be used in the form of powder, decoction, and even juice

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has recently posted valuable information on Instagram about Cassia Abus, or commonly called as Chaksu seeds.

These are superfoods which are available in almost all parts of India. They are particularly found in northwest India, and in the foot of Himalayas.

According to Batra, Chaksu seeds contain many medicinal properties. They can be used in the form of powder, decoction, and even juice.

They can be used to solve various health problems, like hypertension, constipation, and glycation, according to her. She has properly explained the benefits of consuming Chaksu seeds in her post. And in the end, she has asked people whether they have ever tried Chaksu Seeds or not.



Here are all the benefits of consuming Chaksu Seeds that Lovneet Batra has listed on her post:

Anti-hypertensive effect

Hypertension can seriously harm the heart. Excessive pressure can harden arteries, reducing blood and oxygen flow to the heart. Chaksu seeds contain linoleic acid and linolenic acid which lead to the anti-hypertensive effect.

Anti-inflammatory activity

Chaksu seeds are used traditionally for their anti-inflammatory activity. Inﬂammatory cytokines, flavonoids including kaempferol, and quercetin inhibits PGE2 are the anti-inflammatory agents present in these.

Chaksu Seeds prevent constipation

Their extract has emodin that triggers the laxative properties which can help in treating constipation issues. Emodin is a traditional laxative that has been shown to increase or decrease the contractility of intestinal smooth muscle in low and high doses, respectively.

The primary function of your colon is to absorb water from residual food as it passes through your digestive system. It then produces stool (waste). The waste is eventually pushed out through the rectum by the muscles of the colon. If stool remains in the colon for an extended period of time, it can become hard and difficult to pass.

Antiglycation

Glycation is a non-enzymatic reaction that occurs between reducing sugars such as glucose and lipids, nucleic acids, and proteins. Glycation is not the same as glycosylation, which is an enzymatic reaction. Protein glycation can lead to a variety of complications and degenerative diseases. Compounds with antiglycation potential can be used to treat diabetes complications.

