Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares three simple steps to de-stress

Stress has come to play a pivotal role in modern human life. People deal with stress every single day when it comes to work, family issues, health concerns, and financial obligations. Millions of adults complain of feeling stressed or experience high anxiety levels daily due to unfavourable circumstances. But it is when people can’t control their stress level that it takes a toll on their well-being.

Therefore, it is important to have effective stress relievers that can calm one’s mind and body. But then what measures work for one individual might not work for another.

Sharing her insight on how to de-stress every single day, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar posted a video on her Instagram handle where she spoke of three easy steps to de-stress every day.

Watch her video here:

First off, Diwekar advised people to spend more time with themselves and less on the phone.

Secondly, she suggested people to make a policy decision to like/love the way you’re looking right now. She said that instead of liking the pictures taken three years later as a Facebook memory, it is better to like yourself now.

And finally, she recommended people to take a small nap or sleep in the afternoon. While sharing benefits about it, Diwekar asserted that a nap can be taken right after a meal as it improves digestion, reduces bloating and also improves the quality of sleep.

The celebrity fitness expert ended her video by saying these three easy steps should be followed because 'it is simple and sustainable'.

This is not the first time when Diwekar had shared some important tips on health and lifestyle. Prior to this for the month of Ramadan, the celebrity nutritionist had posted best food tips to keep the energy levels replenished and active amid fasting.

