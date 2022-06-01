Celebrity dermatologist Rashmi Shetty shares red flags for acne management, watch video

Acne breakout is usually driven by androgen hormones, which are usually active during the teenage and young adult years and so it is important to take care of our skin during that period

Acne is very common these days and occurs when the pores of your skin get blocked by sebum, bacteria, and dead skin cells. Anyone with acne would know that getting rid of these is a process. While, they mostly happen on face but can breakout on other body parts as well.

Though there is no way to get rid of acne forever, proper skincare management is the only way to avoid it.

Acne breakout is usually driven by androgen hormones, which are usually active during the teenage and young adult years and so it is important to take care of our skin during that period.

Popular Dermatologist, Dr Rashmi Shetty shared some of the red flags as we deal with this skin problem. Here is what she posted on Instagram:

The red flags emphasised by Dr Shetty are as follows:

1. Skipping Moisturiser

Though oily skin is one of the major causes of acne but moisturising your skin is still a necessity and can help you deal with acne. This is because our skin needs to be hydrated and requires moisture to heal better and stay healthy at large. A moisturiser for acne prone skin should be:

- Fragrance-Free

- It should be gel or water-based instead of cream

- It should include ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycolic acid etc

- It should be oil free

- It should avoid ingredients like butter and mineral oil

2. Skipping SPF

Oxidative stress is an important factor linked to acne. Exposing your skin to the sun without an SPF can cause oxidative stress and free radical damage and it may trigger or worsen your acne. One may avoid SPF because it could clog pores and make the skin more oily, which is why to balance it out one may use:

- Matte sunscreen

- Physical or mineral sunscreen

- Sunscreen that is water-based

3. Using too many actives

Most individuals who are self-treating their acne end up using too many actives, which cause more harm to your skin than good. Too many actives will not be effective and end up cutting each other out and can cause irritation to your skin too.

