Books of the week: From These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light to VK Krishna Menon's biography, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

– FICTION

These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light

By Dharini Bhaskar

Hachette India | Rs 599 | 336 pages

Writer Dharini Bhaskar’s debut novel These, Our Bodies, Possessed by Light, follows Deeya, living in a tolerable marriage, until Neil enters her life, offering her romance and a new identity. Before she decides what to do, she confronts the stories of the women of her family, her grandmother and mother, both of whom have had complex relationship negotiations of their own. Deeya faces the decision of choosing between writing her own narrative and following in the steps of her family.

Menoka Has Hanged Herself

By Sharmistha Gooptu

Simon & Schuster India | Rs 399 | 288 pages

Film historian Sharmistha Gooptu’s book Menoka Has Hanged Herself is set in 1937. Menoka, heroine of Bharat Talkies, has hanged herself with her sari, while in costume for her new film. Following this, the book explores the world of films, where young girls are often prey to the famous and powerful. Two women, both stars, must take careful steps forward. In this shady world, people come into their own, unlikely friendships are forged, and love blooms.

– SHORT STORIES

Stories of Us

By Bobby Sachdeva

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 299 | 254 pages

Writer Bobby Sachdeva’s debut book Stories of Us is a collection of short stories that highlight the problematic nature of societal norms, also offering resolutions to these. He raises questions like ‘Does your family’s honour trump personal happiness?' and 'Will the god be appeased if you overfeed him and not help the needy?’

– MEMOIRS AND BIOGRAPHIES

Ordinary People, Extraordinary Teachers: The Heroes of Real India

By S Giridhar

Westland Publishing | Rs 499 | 288 pages

Writer and COO of the Azim Premji University, S Giridhar has been travelling the country for almost two decades, going to remote corners and understanding the public education system. He has met several government school teachers who are deeply committed to improving the lives of the students in their care, and are challenging constraints, holding on to the belief that every child can learn. Giridhar’s Ordinary People, Extraordinary Teachers is a study of these teachers and the ecosystem they function within, focusing on their innovation and creativity.

A Chequered Brilliance: The Many Lives of VK Krishna Menon

By Jairam Ramesh

Penguin Random House India | Rs 999 | 744 pages

Rajya Sabha MP and Indian National Congress member Jairam Ramesh’s new book A Chequered Brilliance is a biography of VK Krishna Menon, also describing the times in which he lived. Jawaharlal Nehru’s confidant, Menon was also a foreign diplomat, crusading for Indian independence in the UK and representing the country at the United Nations, before resigning as defence minister following the 1962 Indo-China war. Based on research and newly sourced archival material, Ramesh details the life and times of this contentious political figure.

– YOUNG READERS

Darkless

By Tanu Shree Singh

Penguin Random House India | Rs 250 | 36 pages

Assistant professor of Psychology, Tanu Shree Singh has studied positive psychology, a relatively new branch of the discipline that focuses on cultivating happy, content lives. In Darkless, she writes about Ani, who lays awake one night and notices the darkness around. Everything has turned dark in his life, from his nani to his friends, and he starts to pull away from them all. Will he find his way out of the darkness?

