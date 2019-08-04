Books of the week: From Sunanda Pushkar biography to Colson Whitehead's The Nickel Boys, our picks

We love stories, and even in the age of Netflix-and-chill, there's nothing like a good book that promises a couple of hours of absorption — whether curled up in bed, in your favourite coffeehouse, or during that long (and tiresome) commute to work. Every Sunday, we'll have a succinct pick of books, across diverse genres, that have been newly made available for your reading pleasure. Get them wherever you get your books — the friendly neighbourhood bookseller, e-retail website, chain store — and in whatever form you prefer. Happy reading!

***

— FICTION

The Nickel Boys

By Colson Whitehead

Penguin Random House | Rs 479 | 224 pages

Colson Whitehead’s latest release The Nickel Boys is a follow-up to his The Underground Railroad, which won him the 2016 National Book Award for Fiction, and 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.

His protagonists are two young men, Elwood and Turner, who have enrolled at the Nickel Academy, a place of horrendous, systemic racism, which is fashioned after a real-life reform school that operated in Florida for over a hundred years. Together with Elwood’s idealism and Turner’s cynicism, Whitehead weaves a smooth narrative of their time together at the academy, with gutting twists and violence.

Read an excerpt here. Read more about the book here.

Bhumika: A Story of Sita

By Aditya Iyengar

Hachette India | Rs 350 | 200 pages

Bhumika is a feminist retelling of the Ramayana, where one can see the woman Sita could have been had she not married Rama and spent her life in exile being kidnapped by Ravana – flowing into the story of Bhumika, a mighty queen who defies all convention. The book relates the story of two enigmatic, inspiring women.

Aditya Iyengar is an acclaimed mythological and historical fiction writer and author of, among others, The Conqueror and The Thirteenth Day: A Story of the Kurukshetra War.

Read an excerpt here. Read more about the book here.

— NON-FICTION

Gay Icons of India

By Hoshang Merchant and Akshaya K Rath

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 450 | 256 pages

Facing discrimination and homophobia, but living boldly each day, are extraordinary persons who strengthen the LGBTQ+ cause, being ‘out’ and inspirational to numerous Indians. 22 such persons, from Giti Thadani to Ashok Row Kavi and from Mahesh Dattani to Amruta Patil are the focus of this book, put together following the historic Supreme Court judgement of striking down Section 377 last September. A crucial narrative in Indian history, the book sheds light on these important activists who have shaped the LGBTQ+ movement in India.

Read more about the book here.

Reel India: Cinema off the Beaten Track

By Namrata Joshi

Hachette India | Rs 599 | 280 pages

Namrata Joshi is an acclaimed film critic who received the National Award for Best Film Critic in 2004. In her debut novel, she details stories of cinematic obsession from the interiors of India, from delusion to activism, sprinkled with revelations and insight about the deep passion India has for the film.

Read an excerpt here. Read more about the book here.

— BIOGRAPHIES AND AUTOBIOGRAPHIES

The Extraordinary Life and Death of Sunanda Pushkar

By Sunanda Mehta

Pan Macmillan India | Rs 599 | 344 pages

A detailed account of the life, ambitions and controversial death of Sunanda Pushkar, the book is a definitive biography by journalist and Pushkar’s school-mate Sunanda Mehta. Deeply researched and sourced from interviews, personal archives and other primary sources, Mehta retraces Pushkar’s birth, early childhood, two previous marriages, the work as a businesswoman and her political ambitions, painting the picture of a passionate woman.

Read more about the book here.

Lessons Life Taught Me, Unknowingly: An Autobiography

By Anupam Kher

Hay House India | Rs 559 | 432 pages

A veteran actor who has performed in over 500 films, Anupam Kher has penned down his life story, from his early days in Shimla to winning national awards for cinema. Kher reflects on his life as an entertainer, indulging in personal anecdotes and sharing with readers the important lessons he has learned along the way.

Read more about the book here and here.

— YOUNG READERS

How the Sea Became Salty

By Sudha Murty

Penguin Random House India | Rs 175 | 40 pages

Recipient of the RK Narayan Award for Literature and the Padma Shri among others, Sudha Murty is the chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, and a prolific author with several bestselling stories for children.

With illustrations by Priya Kuriyan, How the Sea Became Salty is a witty story about how seawater was drinkable and later became salty, enjoyable for children and adults alike.

Read more about the book here.