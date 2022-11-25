Black Friday 2022: Check out some major deals and offers in India to grab this season

December is almost here and people are already in a merry mood to kickstart Christmas and New Year’s celebrations in advance. With festivals around the corner, it definitely comes with a lot of shopping and with the Black Friday sales, there’s no better way to indulge in the spree. Annually observed on the day after Thanksgiving, this year too Black Friday falls on 25 November 2022, Friday in India, and just like every year, this will again be quite massive. Notably, Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season and is a day for which shopaholics wait for the entire year.

As it comes with huge discounts, great deals, offers, slashed prices, and not to forget, attractive freebies. Who won’t love these? With that said, several eCommerce giants like Amazon, Myntra, Nykaa, and Tata CLiQ among other sites and big brands are ready with their Black Friday sales with products across fashion, beauty, tech, etc., for the big day.

Well, if you are also ready to grab some great deals, here are some top offers for you:

Nykaa

One of the biggest platforms for indulging in some beauty shopping, Nykaa is back with its hit Pink Friday Sale offering up to 50 per cent off on many of your favorite brands and products. Be it skin care brands or luxury brands, the sale has whopping offers on her. Besides these, you can also avail an additional 10 per cent off on using HDFC Bank cards and Easy EMI.

Tata CLiQ

Offering a wide range of products including fashion, beauty, tech, jewellery, among others, Tata CLiQ will be running a five-day sale from 25 November to 29 November and is providing up to 85 per cent discount with free shipping. Sounds great, isn’t it? It is the time you spend the week shopping for your favourite items and stacking up your wardrobe.

Croma

For tech lovers, especially the ones who have been waiting to get their hands on their favourite Apple product, Croma is offering some major deals this Black Friday Sale. Starting with a discount of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of Macbook Air 2022, MacBook Pro 13-inch (2022), and Macbook Air 2020. Apart from that, customers will also get a discount of up to 10 per cent on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. The sale is already on and will conclude on 27 November.

Myntra

Beginning from 25 November to 27 November, the Myntra Black Friday Haul provides exciting deals and offers along with a wide range of discounts across multiple categories. While the shopping platform is offering discounts from 40-80 per cent on products, customers with specified credit and debit cards will be providing additional discounts.

Samsung

In another piece of good news for tech lovers, Samsung is also running its Black Friday sale across products ranging from smartphones to high-end electronic appliances. With instant 20 per cent cashback to huge discounts for limited period offers, Samsung is ready to give your major deals.

Ajio

Another fashion destination, Ajio’s Black Friday Sale starts on 25 November and will be running till 28 November. Offering up to 90 per cent discount on a wide range of products, Ajio is providing some favourite brands on discount deals.

We have given you some of the ready-to-grab offers this Black Friday Sale. So why wait? Start wish-listing now.

