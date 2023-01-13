Magh Bihu is celebrated by the people of Assam, India every year typically in January. This time, the auspicious festival falls on 15 January as per the Drik Panchang and the traditional calendar of Assam. The festival of Magh Bihu is celebrated for marking the end of the harvest season. The harvest festival is celebrated over two days, and the first day of Magh Bihu is called Uruka or Bihu eve. Young individuals, who are mostly men, go to the fields for building improvised huts or Bhelaghar. These homes are constructed with Bamboo, leaves, and thatch.

Meji or campfire is another significant part of the celebration. People light the bonfire in the early morning of Bihu and worship the gods. Meals are also prepared and everyone spends the night singing and dancing around the Meji. The celebration of main Magh Bihu takes place the next day. On this day, people take bath in the morning and burn the Meji.

Traditional games played during Magh Bihu

The celebration of Magh Bihu involves two traditional Assamese games, tekeli bhonga (pot-breaking) and buffalo fighting. The commemoration also includes egg fights and cock fights. The main attraction of the festival, rice cakes, are given out to every individual. Various delicacies like narikol (coconut), tekeli, ghila, til (sesame), and sunga pithas are prepared on Bihu. Various delicious sweets like Laru, a kind of coconut-based sweet, and laddoos are prepared. Laddoos are made using ingredients like coconut, sesame, and murmura or puffed rice.

History and significance

According to some scholars, Magh Bihu originated from an agricultural tribe named Dimasa Kacharis. Media reports suggest that the tribe lived in the world’s north-eastern region thousands of years ago. The term Bihu is thought to have originated from the word “bishu” which means “to seek peace”.

Magh Bihu has both agricultural and social significance. The festival is also the time for renewing friendships and brotherhood ties. People from all over the community come together and observe this auspicious harvest festival. This celebration is also a time for young men and women to come together. During the festivity, people also thank their ancestors and the god of agriculture for a bountiful harvest and good life.

