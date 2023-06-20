Beyonce's sunglasses caught by fan during concert, being sold for Rs 15 lakh
In May, Global Valentino posted a popular TikTok video in which he captured the moment when Queen Bey threw her black sunglasses towards his direction while she sang her song 'Diva'
What would you do if you catch hold of Beyonce’s shades during a concert? Global Valentino, a filmmaker and content creator, who walked away with Beyonce’s Off-white brand’s sunglasses, has now decided to put this souvenir up for auction on 4 July for a whopping Rs 15 lakhs. “It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan,” he admitted to New York Post. The 20-year-old will sell this gift from his beloved performer to raise money for his family and career. Beyoncé threw her Off-white sunglasses to fans during her Rennaissance World Tour in London.
In May, Valentino posted a viral TikTok video in which he captured the moment when Queen Bey threw her black sunglasses towards his direction while she sang her song ‘Diva’.
This stunt led to minor chaos with the security during which her bodyguards took away the items from her supporters. After this, Beyoncé again returned to the stage and threw her glasses back to the audience.
Related Articles
“Being gifted an item twice by Beyonce will certainly remain the fondest memory of my life,” Valentino gushed while interacting with the publication. However, the filmmaker has decided to prioritise his finances, due to which he is auctioning the sunglasses for USD 12,668 to USD 19,002 at Omega Auctions.
He said that he is a committed filmmaker and so he has chosen to auction the glasses. Valentino added that he will be using the auction money to “invest in his family and career”.
The young filmmaker has listed the item for $19,000 at Omega Auctions, which Valentino claims has previously sold some of the most expensive music memorabilia ever such as John Lennon’s home.
The manager of the Omega Auctions Company, Dan Hampson while talking to the Post said that he is completely sure that they have consigned with the right person. He told that “It is the very same person who caught the sunglasses in the Tiktok video.”
The sunglasses are advertised on the auction page as “Beyonce – Owned and stage-worn Off-White sunglasses”. The product is described as a pair of Off-White sunglasses which was worn onstage by Beyonce during her performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on 29 May.
The live auction is expected to start on 4 July at 10 am (UK time) and end by 3 pm.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Bizarre! 'Only vegan lunch in office' mail to applicants goes viral; internet stunned
The post attracted around 10,000 comments with many people actively participating in the conversation surrounding an unusual question
'Very Rare Effect': Why Beyoncé is being blamed for inflation in Sweden
According to economists at a significant bank in Sweden, Beyoncé's visit to the country’s capital city of Stockholm could explain why the inflation rate was higher than expected. Costs of certain goods and services like hotels, restaurants, and clothing rose by 9.7 per cent in May
Ecuadorian woman dies week after emerging 'alive' from coffin at funeral
In a video posted on social media, Montoya lies in an open casket, breathing heavily. Paramedics arrive and examine Montoya before moving her onto a stretcher and into an ambulance