Beyonce's sunglasses caught by fan during concert, being sold for Rs 15 lakh

What would you do if you catch hold of Beyonce’s shades during a concert? Global Valentino, a filmmaker and content creator, who walked away with Beyonce’s Off-white brand’s sunglasses, has now decided to put this souvenir up for auction on 4 July for a whopping Rs 15 lakhs. “It was a very difficult choice to make as a fan,” he admitted to New York Post. The 20-year-old will sell this gift from his beloved performer to raise money for his family and career. Beyoncé threw her Off-white sunglasses to fans during her Rennaissance World Tour in London.

In May, Valentino posted a viral TikTok video in which he captured the moment when Queen Bey threw her black sunglasses towards his direction while she sang her song ‘Diva’.

This stunt led to minor chaos with the security during which her bodyguards took away the items from her supporters. After this, Beyoncé again returned to the stage and threw her glasses back to the audience.

“Being gifted an item twice by Beyonce will certainly remain the fondest memory of my life,” Valentino gushed while interacting with the publication. However, the filmmaker has decided to prioritise his finances, due to which he is auctioning the sunglasses for USD 12,668 to USD 19,002 at Omega Auctions.

He said that he is a committed filmmaker and so he has chosen to auction the glasses. Valentino added that he will be using the auction money to “invest in his family and career”.

The young filmmaker has listed the item for $19,000 at Omega Auctions, which Valentino claims has previously sold some of the most expensive music memorabilia ever such as John Lennon’s home.

The manager of the Omega Auctions Company, Dan Hampson while talking to the Post said that he is completely sure that they have consigned with the right person. He told that “It is the very same person who caught the sunglasses in the Tiktok video.”

The sunglasses are advertised on the auction page as “Beyonce – Owned and stage-worn Off-White sunglasses”. The product is described as a pair of Off-White sunglasses which was worn onstage by Beyonce during her performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, on 29 May.

The live auction is expected to start on 4 July at 10 am (UK time) and end by 3 pm.

