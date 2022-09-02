Do you have a sweet tooth and crave for desserts? Well we can surely relate. The greatest issue that we all face on our journey to lose weight is our craving to eat something sweet

Well, we can surely relate. The greatest issue that we all face on our journey to lose weight is our craving to eat something sweet. It’s easy to crave sugar when we are stressed, tired, or otherwise not feeling good. All of us are aware that eating sugar can make us feel good in a moment.

However, it ultimately leads to weight gain and can cause health issues like diabetes and heart disease. It is to be noted that the day may pass by well but at night, one always has the urge to indulge in some sweet treat. It seems impossible to control cravings, and most of us end up giving in to them. You may even regret it in the morning.

Let’s have a look at some of the home remedies that can help you fight your sugar cravings effectively:

Have Berries: Blueberries, blackberries, strawberries and raspberries are very healthy to consume when you have sugar cravings. Since these are low-glycemic fruits, they provide a huge amount of sweetness without raising the blood sugar levels. Berries are believed to have a high water content and are rich in fiber which helps you feel fuller for a longer time.

Eat at regular intervals: Waiting too long between meals may lead you to choose sugary, fatty foods that may in turn cause weight gain. Eating every 3 to 5 hours can help keep blood sugar stable.

Eat Sesame Seeds: Seeds like sesame seeds contain healthy monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including fiber that helps to combat sugar cravings.

Avoid processed foods: Table sugar is an ingredient in many processed foods. From sauces to salad dressings, everything usually has sugar. When you attempt to stop a sugar craving, it’s important that you avoid such processed foods.

Regulate your protein intake: Low protein intake at night could also leave you pining for sugary food items at night. Protein is among the essential nutrients required for building cells. It increases satiety and is digested slowly in comparison to fat and carbs. It maintains your blood sugar level and helps you stay away from sugar.

