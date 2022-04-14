Bengali New Year 2022: Messages, wishes to send to your loved ones on Subho Nababorsho

On this occasion, people wear new dresses and visit ‘Melas’ (Fair) with family and friends. They enjoy feasts with traditional Bengali food items and sweets.

Poila Boishakh marks the first day of the Bengali New Year, which is also known as Bangla Noboborsho. The day is commemorated by the Bengali community on the first day of Boishakh month according to the Bengali lunisolar calendar. This year Poila Boishakh is going to fall on 15 April.

History says that the day was introduced at the time of the Mughal Emperor Akbar. Following Akbar’s order, Fethullah Shirazi combined the lunar Islamic calendar and the solar Hindu calendar to create a new calendar to mark the annual date of paying the harvest tax. But the Bengali people give the credit for making the new calendar to King Vikramaditya.

On this occasion, people wear new dresses and visit ‘Melas’ (Fair) with family and friends. They enjoy feasts with traditional Bengali food items and sweets. There is a belief that buying gold on this auspicious day brings fortune to the family. The day also labels the beginning of a new financial cycle for the businessmen in West Bengal. Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi are worshipped in shops and business places with much devotion for a prosperous year ahead. People offer gifts and sweets to their loyal buyers and register their names in the new record book named ‘Hal Khata’.

People visit relatives’ places and greet everyone by saying “Subho Noboborsho”.

Here is a list of quotes and greetings to share with friends:

Wishing you a healthy and prosperous Noboborsho. Stay happy and keep shining!!

This year, may the roshogollas fill your life with a lot of sweetness. Shubho Nobo Borsho to you!!

Happy Pohela Baishakh!! May God bless you with health and wealth!

May Ma Durga bless your year with new hopes and positivity this year!!

Let this Noboborsho bring peace and prosperity to you and your loved ones!!

On this auspicious day of Boishakh, I pray to God to always shower you with success, happiness, love and laughter!!

May this Noboborsho be full of bright opportunities and hopes! Subho Poila Boishakh!!

Open your arms and welcome Noboborsho!! Happy Poila Boishakh to you and your family!!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.