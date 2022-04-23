Benefits of Neem: 5 ways to use it for dandruff-free hair

Using neem as a cure can work wonders as it purifies the blood and has anti-microbial properties that can really help fight dandruff

Do you have a very dry scalp and often find yourself in an embarrassing situation where the collar of your shirt gets covered with dandruff? The worst part is that the side effects of dandruff can impact not just your scalp but also your face and body, which are equally prone to the harmful impacts of dandruff.

It is to be noted that we often think of dryness as the major cause of dandruff. However, in reality, it is caused due to cells of the skin that have a very short span of life.

Are you prone to dandruff as well? Using neem as a cure can work wonders as it purifies the blood and has anti-microbial properties that can really help fight dandruff. Here are some of the ways to use it for getting shiny and beautiful hair:

Chew the Neem leaves

Various health and beauty experts suggest that one should chew neem leaves every morning to get rid of dandruff. One can mix it with honey to avoid the bitterness they have. You can also have it by mixing its juice in water. Drink it everyday for desired results.

Neem Leaf Hair Pack

Another way of treating dandruff is to prepare a neem pack. For that, boil 1-litre water and then add around 40 Neem leaves along with 1 tablespoon of honey. Leave it overnight and then strain the water next morning.

You can then make a neem paste using the leaves and apply it on your hair for 30 minutes and then rinse it off using the strained neem water.

Neem Shampoo

There is a huge variety of neem shampoos that are available in the market from various brands. Wash your hair with it at least 2-3 times a week.

Neem And Coconut Oil Therapy

Neem and coconut oil therapy can improve your hair health by relaxing the nerves. It can also help to cure dandruff. Heat a cup of coconut oil and then add around 20 Neem leaves to it. Let the mixture boil for 15 minutes. Take it off the heat and then let it cool down.

After straining the water, add 1 tablespoon lemon juice along with 1/4 castor oil to it. Store this oil and massage your head with it every week.

Neem and curd:

Neem and curd’s combination is an ideal way to curb dandruff. Curd is also considered as a treatment for dandruff as it softening and strengthens your hair cuticles. Make a paste of neem leaves, add a cup of curd to it and mix both the ingredients together. Finally, apply the mixture all over your scalp.

Leave it on your head for 15-20 minutes and then rinse. This home remedy does wonders to hair.

