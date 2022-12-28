COVID-19 seems to again become a threat to our health, with the tally of confirmed cases once again showing an upward trend across the globe. And with the ongoing holiday season, the count may further increase. This especially becomes true if most of us are on vacation mode and plan to go outdoors. However, getting vaccinated is important as that is still the only weapon we have against the disease. Even if you test negative before the start of your trip, it is important to be cautious. This does not mean that you cancel your trip but travelling with safety measures is the need of the hour. Here are a few tips that you should follow:

Avoid visiting popular tourist destinations

You should avoid visiting popular tourist destinations which attract a huge number of international as well as domestic tourists. COVID-19 can only infect you if it gets inhaled and that can be prevented by maintaining a safe distance from other people.

Always prefer open spaces

Prefer open spaces with a free flow of fresh air. When possible, open windows when you are inside a car, bus or another vehicle to increase ventilation.

Carry disinfectants along

Disinfectants including hand sanitisers can help us to remove the carriers of COVID-19 from your hands and body. Carry disinfectants with you and use them at regular intervals. This is highly recommended for reducing the chances of catching the infection.

Avoid shaking hands

When you meet and greet people, avoid any kind of physical touch or a hug. You may greet with your gestures from a distance. This ensures the safety of all the people around you.

Use a mask wisely: If you still choose to wear a mask, make sure that you cover your nose and mouth properly and avoid touching your mask again and again. When you remove your mask, don’t forget to wash or sanitise your hands.

