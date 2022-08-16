A city and emirate of the United Arab Emirates, it is home to the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa.

With a GDP of around $501 billion, Dubai is one of the most developed cities in the world. It is known for its ultramodern architecture, night life, 7-star hotels, and luxury shopping. A city and emirate of the United Arab Emirates, Dubai is home to the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa. At some point in your life, you must have dreamed of visiting this prosperous city. We know that it’s very exhausting to plan a trip, and that also to another country. A lot of time goes into deciding and finalising the place of destination. But we have brought you this article so that you can skip that step.

Here are the top 6 reasons to visit Dubai:

It’s economical

It is super expensive to stay in Dubai, but Indians are very much welcomed by the city. For Indians, there are options for inexpensive deals of flights and stay.

The architecture

Dubai is known for its brilliant and beautiful architecture. Around 40-50 years ago, there was not even a single building in the city. And now, it awes people with its high-rise buildings, glass buildings, and skyscrapers.

Hospitality

The people of UAE are very kind to their tourists. So much development has occurred in the UAE in the last decades, but generosity has remained the same.

Cuisine

You should definitely try the mouth-watering Arabic cuisine when you are in Dubai. Your taste buds won’t be disappointed. Some of the options include Shawarmas, Meat Biryani, and Ghuzi.

Shopping

If you are a shopaholic, then Dubai is going to be a paradise for you. The city is home to the world’s biggest shopping mall - The Dubai Mall. Just so you know, many clothing you see in big--budget movies are bought from Dubai itself.

Entertainment

The city is a very fun place for both tourists and locals. Desert safaris, museums, and sightseeing tours are some of the attractive choices of tourists. Don’t forget to visit the largest suspended aquarium in the world - Dubai Aquarium Tank. With a capacity of 10 million litres, it has more than 33,000 aquatic animals of over 200 species.

