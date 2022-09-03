Apple cider vinegar, lemon juice and more: Home remedies for kidney stones

Drinking plenty of fluids is a crucial part of passing the kidney stones and preventing the formation of new stones.

Kidney stones are solid objects made up of crystals. Usually, kidney stones originate in your kidneys. However, they can develop anywhere along your urinary tract, which also consists of ureters, the bladder, and the urethra. Kidney stones can cause immense pain. Symptoms of kidney stones may not be visible until the stone begins to move down the ureters. The severe pain caused by kidney stones is called renal colic and occurs on one side of the back or abdomen.

Drinking plenty of fluids is a crucial part of passing the kidney stones and preventing the formation of new stones. Not only does the liquid help in flushing out toxins, but it is also beneficial in moving stones and grit through your urinary tract.

In this article, we have listed out some of the home remedies which can be very beneficial in removing kidney stones. Here is the list:

Water: You will have to increase your water intake. Usually, we drink 8 glasses of water every day, but to pass the kidney stones, you will have to go beyond that. Start taking 12 glasses of water daily.

Apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has acetic acid. Acetic acid is beneficial in dissolving kidney stones. It doesn’t just help in flushing out the kidneys, it may also help in providing relief to the pain caused by the stones.

Lemon Juice: You can put freshly squeezed lemons in your water as often as you like. Lemons have citrate, which is a chemical that prevents the formation of calcium stones. Citrate can also break up small stones, leading them to pass more easily.

Pomegranate juice: For centuries, pomegranate juice has been used to improve overall function of the kidneys. It helps in flushing out stones and other toxins from your system. It’s rich in antioxidants, which help in keeping the kidneys healthy and may have a role in preventing the development of kidney stones.

Wheatgrass juice: Wheatgrass is rich in many nutrients, and has long been used for enhancing health. It increases the urine flow to help in passing the stones. It also consists of vital nutrients that help in cleansing the kidneys.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.