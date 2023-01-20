And the best instant noodles to have are...

Instant noodles are more than simply hot water and seasonings. They have a rich cultural and historical background.

They are the ideal cuisine for our day since they are accepted as inexpensive food, proposed as a solution to potential food shortages, and used as a stage for culinary innovation. This is in addition to the fact that a superb bowl of instant noodles is warm, fatty, salty, and delightful to slurp.

There are some things all instant noodles share: All you need to know to make them is how to boil water. But that’s more or less where the similarities end. There are flavours and varieties to satisfy any craving.

According to a Wirecutter blog, a blogger asked seven chefs, authors, bloggers, ramen reviewers, and noodle makers to share their favourites. The blogger then taste-tested all the recommendations and came up with a list of the best instant noodles.

NongShim Shin Black Noodle Soup

Like most noodle producers, the best-selling Korean brand NongShim makes many varieties.

The Shin Black noodles are a premium version of NongShim’s popular Shin Ramyun noodles and they contain an additional “sul-long-tang” (ox bone) seasoning packet.

The milky bone broth replica makes Shin Black’s soup creamier and less spicy than the original Shin Ramyun.

Prima Taste Singapore Laksa La Mian

According to the Ramen Rater, the Laksa La Mian has a “broth is just a show stopper with a very flavorful paste and a large sachet of coconut milk powder. Luxuriant to the end.”

A creamy, smooth soup is created by combining dehydrated coconut milk with a proper ratio of salt to sweetness. The thick, burnt-orange laksa paste has a pleasantly spicy flavour and tastes like dried shrimp and galangal. These noodles are air-dried rather than fried and are longer, thicker, and straighter than others. They have a bland flavour that goes well with the strong broth.

NongShim Chapagetti & Neoguri

Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning movie Parasite made this combination ramen dish, nicknamed jjapaguri, chapaguri, or ram-don, even more, popular than it already was in Korea.

It’s a combination of two different types of noodles: one pack of Chapagetti, a version of the black bean sauce noodle dish jajangmyeon, and one pack of Neoguri, a spicy seafood stew flavour.

NongShim sells a combo pack of these flavours, but you can also buy them individually, often for less.

Oh! Ricey Instant Rice Noodles Pho Bo

According to the writer, this bowl of soup was satisfying to eat, and it is a pretty close approximation of pho—it felt like a more complete dish than other basic noodles.

The soup was salty, and the light broth didn’t have much depth, but a sachet of oil added some welcome fat. The rice noodles were thin and, once cooked, didn’t hold up as well as thicker ramen noodles.

Nissin Raoh Ramen Noodle Soup (Umami Tonkotsu Flavor)

The soup tastes tangy and salty, but it doesn’t have the depth from cooking a bone broth for hours. The seasoning contains sesame seeds and a separate sesame oil packet. Their nuttiness comes through. But the soup does taste slightly artificial like it was flavoured with liquid smoke. The thick, slippery noodles are about as wide as bucatini and are chewier than most other noodles. Dried scallions make the ramen feel more like a complete dish.

NongShim Shin Light

The broth for these noodles was bright and acidic, and it tasted like tomatoes. But is still fairly spicy.

The noodles are fairly springy, thin, and a little chewy. The flavours and mouthfeel of the vegetables in this dish were disappointing, but they look nice.

Nissin Top Ramen Noodle Soup Chicken Flavor

These were the tastiest chicken-flavoured ramen noodles out of all the more common varieties. Golden, greasy, and vegetal-tasting describe the broth. Concentrated flavours remind one more of a bouillon cube than a delicate chicken broth.

NongShim Shin Bowl Noodle Soup Gourmet Spicy

The only option to come in its own bowl, these noodles are a breeze to cook in the microwave, without having to dirty a pot and a dish.

Although less hot, the broth was comparable to that of the NongShim Light type. There are noticeable flavours of mushrooms. There are flakes of herbs, mushrooms, and carrots, but they lack flavour and are shred as opposed to the slices in the Shin Black.

Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup (Creamy Chicken Flavor)

The creamy chicken flavour is superior to the standard chicken flavour of the same company. Oil droplets glitter enticingly on the surface of the soup, which appears to be fatty but is actually a touch thinner than Nissin tonkotsu broth.

Some green herbs fleck the soup, but they’re purely an aesthetic gesture; they have no taste.

Maruchan Ramen Noodle Soup (Chicken Flavor)

When you need a quick lunch, these noodles will satisfy your craving and still be comforting to eat. The soup, however, tasted like old, dried herbs and lacked the Nissin Chicken Ramen’s level of flavour. It has a strong salty flavour as well. The noodles were nonetheless pleasingly bouncy despite being less elastic than the Nissin ones.

Nissin Chicken Ramen Noodle

In comparison to all the other great ramen the writer had experienced, the noodles are subpar; possibly the addition of an egg will make them better. For some, these can bring back memories. However, the noodles have a strong wheat flavour and are mushy and gritty. There is no sparkling oil in the broth; it is a watery, muddy brown colour.

