The business tycoon informed his fans and followers that he has decided to maintain a checklist of things that he is supposed to do on the weekend

Known for his unconventional and funny posts, industrialist Anand Mahindra enjoys his own fan following. And, this is only because of his business prowess.

Mahindra’s witty and inspirational posts never fail to keep the users intrigued by his timeline. In addition, it won’t be wrong to say that his Twitter handle is a goldmine of hilarious and thought-provoking content.

Continuing his usual trend of staying up on his Twitter handle but differently, the Chairman of Mahindra Group early on 26 August revealed his Friday feeling. The business tycoon informed his fans and followers that he has decided to maintain a checklist of things that he is supposed to do over the weekend.

Mahindra also revealed that he doesn’t believe that ‘setting goals’ sounds like a weekend activity but admitted that it made sense. The Industrialist was responding to an old tweet by Harvard Business Review (HBR), which cited its 2021 survey.

On 20 June, HBR asked people to ‘be intentional about how you spend your time off’. While tweeting the same, HBR wrote, “People who set personal goals during their time off — such as seeing friends, pursuing a hobby, or even organizing a closet — report being happier than those who don’t.” Now, responding to HBR’s survey, Mahindra tweeted, “Setting goals didn’t sound like a weekend activity but actually this makes sense.”

Setting goals didn’t sound like a weekend activity but actually this makes sense. Ok, I’m going to start creating a check list of things I ought to do this weekend. Things that bring happiness. To me—and to others. #FridayFeeling https://t.co/5RGhWXOVWF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 26, 2022

The Mahindra Group Chairman added, “Ok, I’m going to start creating a checklist of things I ought to do this weekend. Things that bring happiness. To me—and to others.” Mahindra’s tweet was acknowledged by the Founder of CHD Group Dr. Edmond Fernandes, who replied by saying, “It’s all about Happiness Anand Ji. Nothing else really matters.”

It’s all about Happiness Anand Ji. Nothing else really matters. — Dr Edmond Fernandes (@Edmondfernandes) August 26, 2022

Many believed that people have forgotten to focus on things that give them happiness, amidst thinking about their careers. Another user commented, “Now people are focusing more on professional growth and creating work-related accomplishments.. no one even bothers to realise that our happiness always stays equally and the things which we like and bring happiness into our lives, their accomplishments equally stands.”

Now people are focusing more on professional growth and creating to do on work related accomplishments.. no one even bother to realise that our happiness always stays equally and the things which we like and bring happiness into our life’s, their accomplishments equally stands. — Vijay Jha🇮🇳 (@vijayjha01) August 26, 2022

Earlier, Mahindra shared a hilarious video of nature taking its revenge on people, who were cutting down a tree. The video became an instant hit among social media users and started making rounds on the internet.

