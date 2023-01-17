If you have decided that losing weight is the best course of action for your health, then lifestyle and dietary changes are very much necessary. Eating a snack between meals can help in weight loss as it helps to curb your hunger so that you take a limited portion of your dinner when you finally sit down to have a meal. Snacking can also help you to get in all the nutrients that you need. Snacking increases your intake of nutrient-rich foods like fruits and vegetables. You should eat snacks that include fibre, protein, and healthy fats. This will help keep yourself full the entire day and you will end up making healthy choices for your next meal. By planning ahead and focusing on healthy foods, snacks may help you achieve your weight management goals by managing hunger and keeping you satisfied between two of your meals.

Here are some of the snacks that can help you with weight loss:

Almonds: Nuts are a very healthy snack. Even though they are high in fat content, they could still be at the top of your list of healthy snacks. Almonds provide our body with filling fiber, protein and healthy fats. They help in keeping your hunger away, improve your heart health, and even assist you in losing belly fat.

Greek Yogurt and mixed berries: Plain Greek yogurt and berries are considered to be a delicious and nutrient-rich snack. Greek yogurt is considered to be high in protein, and berries are among the best sources of antioxidants. Add a mixture of differently-coloured berries to your yogurt to get a variety of nutrients.

Hummus and Carrots: Hummus is considered to be a good source of protein and fiber, both of these will help you feel full and satisfied. Carrots contain beta-carotene, which gets converted into vitamin A by your body. Vitamin A helps in improving your eyesight, immune system and cholesterol.

Raspberries and Walnuts: This powerful pairing is considered to be one of the best snacks for weight loss goals. Raspberries are considered to be rich in fibre and raw, unsalted walnuts are packed with fat and protein for satiety.

Protein Smoothie: A protein smoothie is considered to be a filling snack for when you want something substantial until your next meal. It is an easy and convenient way to increase your protein intake. You can add avocado, nut butter or chia seeds to make it even more healthy.

