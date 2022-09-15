During her questioning with the officials Nora claimed that she wasn’t aware of Sukesh’s criminal background.

After Jacqueline Fernandez, the Delhi Police has now summoned Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi in connection with the suspected conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar‘s Rs. 200 crore extortion and money laundering case. On Thursday, the actress will be appearing before the Economic Offences Wing. This is after Nora on 2 September was quizzed for around seven hours by the EOW officials on the same matter at their office in Delhi’s Mandir Marg. During her questioning with the officials, Nora claimed that she wasn’t aware of Sukesh’s criminal background. On Wednesday, the Delhi Police also questioned Pinky Irani, who was reportedly paid in crores to introduce Jacqueline to Sukesh. Meanwhile, with over 10 criminal cases filed against him, the conman Sukesh is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.

According to NDTV, Jacqueline on Wednesday was grilled by EOW for eight hours and was also accompanied by Pinky Irani. Reportedly, the Bachchhan Paandey actress arrived at 11.30 am at the Mandir Marg office of the probe agency and left just before 8 pm. In conversation with news agency ANI, Ravindra Yadav, Spl CP, Crime/EoW said that both Nora and Jacqueline had no direct connection concerning this case. The news agency quoted Ravindra Yadav as saying, “Actor Nora Fatehi has been called tomorrow. Since Pinky Irani is here, we want to interrogate both of them tomorrow. There are certain things that need to be clarified.” He added that Jacqueline was quizzed following the gifts that she accepted from Sukesh, and revealed that the officials would call Jacqueline and Pinky again.

As per the enforcement directorate, both Nora and Jacqueline received luxury cars and expensive gifts from Sukesh. For those who don’t know, ED is investigating the Rs 200 crore case against the conman Sukesh, and last month Jacqueline was named an accused in its chargesheet. Reportedly, the chargesheet claims that Jaqueline earlier admitted receiving 65 pairs of shoes, 47 dresses, 32 bags, 20 pieces of jewellery, five watches, 4 Hermes bags, nine paintings, and one Versace crockery set as gifts from Sukesh.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.