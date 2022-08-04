Urinary Tract Infection is a common bacterial infection that occurs in women. Here are a few home remedies to cure it.

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) is a very common bacterial infection that occurs in women. It is not a life-threatening condition. However, severe infection can cause symptoms like a burning sensation while urinating, an increase in frequency and urgency of urination, pressure or cramping in the lower abdomen, change in the smell or colour of urine and sometimes dark or bloody urine.

Reports claim that UTIs account for nearly 25 percent of all infections occurring in women. Also, approximately 50 to 60 percent of women experience a UTI in their lifetime. Most of the time, doctors prescribe antibiotics to treat the condition, but there are other home remedies that could be followed too. Below are a few remedies that can help to a great extent:

- Add a lot of fluids to your diet: The chances of contracting UTI in women are due to dehydration. So, staying hydrated can prevent it from happening. By drinking more fluid, the water dilutes the urine, making the individual run to the washroom more often and flushing out all the bacteria that has been triggering the infection.

- Have Vitamin C-rich foods: Vitamin C is a great antioxidant that helps to improve one’s immune system. From preventing chronic illnesses to reducing blood uric acid levels in the body, Vitamin C does it all. So, as far as UTI is concerned, vitamin C can raise the acidity of your urine and help in eliminating the bacteria.

- Include cranberry juice or fruit in your diet: Cranberry is one of the best natural treatments for UTI. Reports suggest that cranberries contain proanthocyanidins (PACs), which help in stopping bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract lining. This juice is also used to heal other infections and speed up any injury or wound recovery.

- Don’t hold your pee for too long: Those suffering from or undergoing any treatment for UTI should never hold their pee. It is advisable to urinate when you feel the urge - wherever or whenever. Holding the pee for too long can promote bacterial growth that may cause infection later.

- Remember to practice good sexual hygiene: There are times when some sexual intercourse can lead bacteria and other microbes into the urinary tract. So, it is important to stay clean and maintain hygiene. Those who want to practice good sexual hygiene must keep in mind a few factors including urinating before and after sex and washing the genitals properly.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.