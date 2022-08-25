Ada pradhaman to banana halwa: Here are some dessert recommendations ahead of Onam

Onam is the annual Malayali harvest festival of Kerala, celebrated during Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar. This year, it will be celebrated from 30 August to 8 September

Onam is around the corner. It is the annual Malayali harvest festival of Kerala. The festival is celebrated during Chingam month of the Malayalam calendar. This year, Onam will be celebrated from 30 August to 8 September.

This is one of the major festivals of Kerala and is characterised by beautiful flower arrangements and most importantly, the traditional multi-course meal- sadya. The 10-day long festival focuses on buying new clothes, delicious traditional cuisines, music and dance.

The last day, referred to as the Thiruonam, is the most important. The elephant processions of Trichur and the Kathakali performances of Cheruthuruthy are some of the most popular events during the festival. On the occasion of Onam, people come together for sadya, a homely feast of at least 20-30 dishes. It is served on banana leaves. Since no feast is complete without something sweet, here are some of traditional dessert recommendations as you gear up for Onam this year:

Ada Pradhaman: Made with ada rice, coconut, jaggery, dry fruits and nuts mixed in coconut milk, this variation of the classic payasam is a must for Onam gatherings.

Unni Appam: Unni appam is a part of the menu on all special occasions in Kerala and Onam is no different. A combination of rice, jaggery, roasted coconut pieces and bananas, Unni Appam is the perfect Onam dessert.

Kerala Palada Payasam: Another sweet dish that’s a must in Onam sadya is Palada Payasam. Milk and sugar are put together and topped with ghee and cardamom powder. The mix is put over a flame to form a thick and sweet Palada Payasam which is liked by everyone.

Banana Halwa: This halwa melts in your mouth and tastes like heaven. Known for its glossy texture and tenderness, this dessert is one of the most relished sweets. Made with ripened bananas along with sugar, almonds, ghee and cardamom powder, banana halwa is a must-try when you are in Kerala.

Rava Laddoo: In this, roasted and ground rava (semolina) is mixed with sugar, cardamom, dry fruits and ghee. It is shaped into ladoos and garnished with nuts.

