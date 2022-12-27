It’s winter and that means all of us are at risk of catching the flu or a cold. While the cold, wintry evenings bring a sense of serenity for many of us, it also means we have to take better care of our health in the season. That includes consuming food items that improve our well-being. Turmeric is one such ingredient that gives a boost to our immunity. The common spice is found in every Indian kitchen and is an integral ingredient for almost all our recipes. Apart from adding colour to our food, haldi or turmeric can be used as a home remedy for different ailments. Here are some of the turmeric-based recipes that you can make in winter to boost your immunity:

Turmeric Chicken Soup: Turmeric chicken Soup helps you feel strong and energised, all through the year. You can add carrots, kale, bone broth, parsnips, and more for an immunity-boosting meal.

Haldi Ajwain Water: To make this simple drink, the ajwain or carom seeds should be soaked in water overnight. Boil this water the next day after adding some raw turmeric. Strain it and drink the beverage.

Haldi Sabzi: Reap the maximum benefits from turmeric this year as with Rajasthani haldi sabzi. Instead of the powdered spice, raw turmeric is used to make the dish.

Turmeric Milk: This popular drink is known to all as it is prized for its health-benefits all over the world. Turmeric’s antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, combined with warm milk, help to deal with seasonal infections.

Ginger and Turmeric Hot Cider: Warm apple cider is a perfect comfort drink for winters. The beverage combines ginger and turmeric for a unique flavour and is also very nutritious.

Turmeric and Coconut Porridge: This breakfast bowl is high in antioxidants. Use coconut milk and turmeric in the recipe and this will be a great replacement for other heavy breakfast options.

Turmeric Green Tea: Make a cup of green tea with the goodness of medicinal spices like turmeric (haldi) and cinnamon (dalchini). This green tea helps with weight loss, digestion, metabolism, and more.

