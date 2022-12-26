Breathing exercises heal us in a number of ways. Breathing should be done for spiritual, mental and emotional benefits as they also help us to relax. Chronic stress has been linked to heart disease, diabetes, depression, high blood pressure, and anxiety. Managing stress the right way is crucial but there is evidence to suggest that deep breathing can prove to be very helpful to help improve many chronic health issues. Deep breathing activates the vagus nerve, which controls the parasympathetic nervous system, overseeing things like digestion, mood, and heart rate. It also sends more oxygen to your brain and other organs. Here are some of the benefits of deep breathing.

Lowers Blood Pressure: People experiencing anxiety should practice some deep breathing. This helps to lower their blood pressure. But if you speak to them about something anxiety-provoking, their blood pressure will rise again.

Relaxes muscles: One of the most noticeable benefits of deep breathing is muscle relaxation. Every breath gives fresh oxygen to our muscles, and deep breathing can even help to increase musculature relief. Relaxed muscles are also one of the most obvious benefits of deep breathing. You will feel a noticeable difference in muscle tension after only a few minutes of doing deep breathing.

Detoxifies your body: Our body releases most of its toxins through breathing. If you are not breathing correctly, your body does not get rid of the toxins and thus, other systems of your body have to work overtime to release the toxins, which could possibly lead to an illness.

Improves the quality of sleep: Breathing exercises help to relax our body and calm down our mind. This way we can get rid of stress and anxiety. Breathing exercises thus help us in getting a sound sleep at night.

Improves your focus: Short bursts of stress can surely help us focus more clearly, especially on tasks related to work, prolonged periods of stress can have a negative impact on our brain. However, deep breathing helps to improve your focus.

Improves posture: Good breathing techniques that we practice over a long period of time helps to encourage good posture and vice versa. Bad body posture leads to incorrect breathing. Diaphragmatic breathing helps in improving your body’s balance and even corrects wrong posture.

