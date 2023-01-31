Everyone who has ever had a job at some point, experienced work-related stress. Any job may consist of stressful elements. You may be able to meet deadlines and handle pressure, when it is for a short period of time. But in the long run, it may become a challenging task. Workplace stress can really take a toll on your health and can lead to psychological effects. Although some jobs are considered to be more stressful than others, all employees experience a certain level of workplace stress at some point. Some of the common causes of such stress are low salaries, fewer growth opportunities and conflicting interests. But what are the ways to manage workplace stress? Read on!

Encourage social activity: Employees should spend a lot of time together because the more comfortable they are, the less stressful they will feel. This helps to promote better communication among them and ensures a smooth workflow.

Recognise their efforts: It is necessary to recognise the efforts of your employees when they exceed your expectations. When you reward deserving employees, it helps to create an engaging and healthy environment, and leads to better quality of work.

Unplug: Being connected to your mobile device, the entire day comes with its own set of stressors. Constant phone calls, texts and email updates after the work hours have a negative impact on you. This is why you should make sure that all the work-related communication should not stretch beyond the work hours.

Speak to your manager: You should make sure that you talk to your manager. Employee health is connected to productivity at work, so your boss should make sure that he or she creates a work environment that promotes the well-being of the employees. Have an open conversation with your supervisor.

Plan ahead and be organised: Even if you are a naturally disorganised person, planning ahead to stay organised can help to reduce your stress at work. Being organised with your time means you will be able to balance your day and check out on time.

