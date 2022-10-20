As we gear up for the winter season, one thing that comes to the mind of every parent is how to keep his or her baby warm at night. No one wants to stay inside the house all the time. However, the tricky thing is to maintain a balance between keeping the baby warm in winter and not layer to an extent that he or she starts feeling uncomfortable. At the onset of winter, it often happens that the baby’s hands and legs go cold and you would want to do something immediately to keep them warm, especially at night. It is quite important to cover them comfortably as they sleep at night to maintain a body temperature that is right for them.

Here are some of the tips to help you with it:

Dress your baby appropriately

In winter, the best way to keep your baby warm during sleep is to dress him or her in ‘easy put on and remove’ layers. Avoid overloading your baby with woollen clothes, make him wear a few thin layers of warm clothes that you can easily remove while changing their diapers. The best way is to dress your baby in one more layer than you.

Don’t forget to shut your windows

Keep your windows shut if it is very cold outside, but ensure there is proper ventilation. You can also use a room heater or humidifier as and when needed to ensure that the room is warm and comfortable.

Use a firm mattress

To keep your baby’s crib warm, use a firm baby mattress covered with a well-fitting waterproof mattress protector sheet. Mattresses that are made of too soft material not only lead to a risk of a smothering hazard but also increase the chances of the infant getting sick due to the cold air that enters into the mattress. So it’s better to avoid them.

Use a hot water bag

Placing a hot water bag or heating pad in the bed for some time before your baby sleeps will add some warmth to the cold sheets. It also keeps your little one’s crib warm and comfortable to sleep in.

Cover your baby’s head and hands

Infants lose a lot of heat through their heads and hands. So, it is very important to get hold of a soft baby cap and mittens to keep them warm. Make sure that your infant wears socks.

