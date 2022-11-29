In the winter, ice, snow and cold temperatures can make your life challenging. Slippery sidewalks and cold weather can lead to a number of injuries and illnesses, especially for older people. While taking care of older adults on a continuous basis can help to keep them safe during any season, following some safety tips for winter can prove to be very helpful for preventing common cold risks in senior citizens. Here are some of the tips and practices to help you avoid common cold weather-related problems this winter.

Wear warm clothes: Cold temperatures cause frostbite and hypothermia, a condition in which the body temperature falls too low. Senior citizens are at a greater risk of developing this condition since their bodies cannot tolerate low temperatures for a very long period of time. Make sure that the older members of your family stay indoors and have everything they require to stay warm at night.

Drink water: Usually, in winter our water intake is less and there is a lack of moisture in the air. So this imbalance can dehydrate the body. Make sure your elders drink plenty of fluids during cold, wintry days to avoid dehydration.

Exercise : Consider doing low-impact exercises that pump up your blood and provide warmth to the heart. It gets very difficult to move out of bed in this weather, but try engaging in routine exercises like walking and yoga. You can do it at noon when the winter sun is shining upon you. This helps in coordination and balance.

: Consider doing low-impact exercises that pump up your blood and provide warmth to the heart. It gets very difficult to move out of bed in this weather, but try engaging in routine exercises like walking and yoga. You can do it at noon when the winter sun is shining upon you. This helps in coordination and balance. Eat healthily : Ensure the elderly members of your family consume adequate nutrients. Go for a high-fibre diet to keep them healthy and energetic during winter.

: Ensure the elderly members of your family consume adequate nutrients. Go for a high-fibre diet to keep them healthy and energetic during winter. Keep a check on the carbon monoxide levels: Using a gas heater or lanterns can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning. Ensure the safety of your loved ones by checking the batteries on their carbon monoxide detector and replacing it with a new ones if the need arises.

