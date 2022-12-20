Winter comes with its own set of challenges and the fog that occurs on cold, wintry days is one of them. If you are living in a colder place, like the northern parts of India, foggy atmosphere is a staple part of winters. Dense fog is something that we all need to be careful of while driving. It can make a complete stretch of the road disappear in a matter of seconds. To drive in fog, one needs to be very careful in order to avoid any road accidents. Here are some tips that you should follow while driving in fog:

Always keep your headlights on: Visibility is key when you are driving through fog. Make sure that your headlights are on, no matter what time of day it is. Headlights will allow you to see better, and ensure that the drivers behind you can see your vehicle’s brake lights.

Use a demister: If you are driving in a fog, your windshield will collect moisture due to the difference between the inside and the outside temperature. Use the demister and wipers on your vehicle to clear the moisture on the windshield to make the view more visible.

Drive slow: As fog reduces visibility, it becomes difficult to see objects in front till you are too close to it. You should reduce your speed to avoid the chances of an accident. Fog can create an optical illusion of driving slowly, so it’s important to check your speedometer from time to time and see if you really are moving at the correct speed.

Drive with concentration: Driving in fog requires a lot more concentration than on a regular day. Not only the driver, but the other people sitting in the car need to be attentive and should look out for oncoming traffic or obstacles ahead.

Keep moving: You may want to stop your vehicle when you can’t see things properly. Don’t do that because cars behind you might not realise you’re stopped and that may cause an accident. If the fog gets too dense, look for a place to pull over from the main road.

