Spending long hours in front of the TV screens is never advisable and it particularly happens when kids or adults spend hours playing games that are totally indoor and glue us to the screens of our television sets. The concept of “screen time”, which experts are now trying to shift away from for more nuanced ideas on how we should deal with technology, continues to be a “time” based approach of managing technology. First of all, there are problems that happen due to a lack of physical activity, and then there are common illnesses that may happen specifically due to your online gaming habits.

Here are some of the ways to develop healthy gaming habits:

1. Take breaks: It is not good for our health to play games for hours without taking any breaks. This gives rise to problems especially among gaming enthusiasts. Taking breaks will help in enhancing your gaming skills. Try to leave your desk to move and stretch for some time. This promotes better brain function and blood circulation.

2. Keep yourself hydrated: You need proper hydration to be healthy and focused while gaming. Keep a water bottle close to you, and take a sip at regular intervals. It is advisable to avoid fizzy drinks or coffee whenever you are feeling thirsty.

3. Parents should play with their children: Research suggests that parents should play games with their children. This is a very good way to spend time playing with your child, and converse with them about the importance of physical activity in life.

4. Take care of your posture: A poor posture can have a negative impact on bone, balance, coordination, and muscle health. Sitting properly while you are busy with your virtual quests is important.

5. Diversify your child’s gaming activity: Not all games have a negative impact. Support your child and encourage him to play games that are slow and offer meditative experiences. Encourage them to try these games before switching to the games they love.

