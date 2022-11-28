Cold weather is among the most common health risks that we face in winter. Frostbite is what most of us commonly fear in the winter season. However, the drop in temperature can also have a negative impact on your health, specifically your heart, in ways we usually don’t expect. This is because the cold makes our arteries tighten, which decreases the blood flow and the delivery of oxygen, which means our heart has to work harder. People with heart disease are more prone to the winter flu, which can make their symptoms of heart conditions worse. The flu can also be a triggering factor for atrial fibrillation (AF).

1. Protect yourself from flu: Take precautions for good health. The flu spreads easily during winter and can cause very serious complications. You are at greater risk if you are older and are suffering from an existing heart condition.

2. Dress yourself right: Ideally, it is good to stay in your own cosy home on cold days. Blood vessels get narrowed, meaning the heart has to work harder to pump blood. Opt for layers of warm clothing underneath to prevent heat loss. Warm clothes keep you insulated. If you get wet, change into a new outfit immediately. Damp clothes speed up the loss of body heat.

3. Movement is important: Being overweight puts strain on your heart, body and immune system and may make it weak for fighting infections. Exercising can be hard in the winter due to dark evenings and cold weather. It makes us feel lethargic. But exercising indoors is also an option.

4. Take care of your mental health: Shorter days and more time indoors can make us feel low. The lack of sunlight means a deficiency of Vitamin D which also has a negative impact on our mood. Try to cheer yourself up by doing things that you like.

5. Try reducing your stress levels: The emotional stress of the winter season also increases the level of stress hormones and thus the risk of heart attack or stroke. Practising self-care helps to minimise stress levels.

