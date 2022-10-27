Many of us eat bread regularly in the form of sandwiches for breakfast or muffins, etc. Bread is considered to be a good source of energy as it is rich in carbohydrates, which increase our energy levels upon digestion. Another fact which needs to be noted is that bread is high in calories and very low in nutrients. Therefore, making this a part of your breakfast plate is not a very good idea. Apart from being low in nutrients, bread can also lead to some serious health issues. What are those health issues? Let’s have a look at some of them below:

Abnormal blood sugar levels: Consuming bread on an empty stomach can lead to an increase in one’s blood sugar levels, which put him/her at risk of type 2 diabetes. This is so because bread is believed to have a high glycemic index (GI) that leads to high blood sugar levels.

Cause Bloating: Bread is rich in sodium, which may cause bloating and other possible digestive health issues. Having high-sodium food in your breakfast is bad for your stomach as it becomes very difficult to digest. Therefore, never start your day with a slice of white bread.

May lead to constipation: Bread can make you feel constipated and your bowel movements may become painful. So, avoid having it early in the morning. First, consume something light, and then you may add wheat bread for breakfast.

Can make you feel more hungry: White bread has a high glycemic index (GI), which can increase your hunger and lead to overeating. Also, the type of bread you eat also has an impact with white bread being high in carbohydrates in comparison to brown bread.

Is not very nutritious: Unlike other food items, bread, especially white bread lacks nutrients. You are not getting any fibre or even the wholesomeness of grains if you eat it empty stomach, so you are not losing anything important, even if you don’t eat it.

