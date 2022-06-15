5 reasons why you should avoid consuming seafood during monsoon

While many of us may eat seafood for its nutritional value, others may eat because they like the taste of it, however, it is not advisable to eat seafood during monsoon

Seafood is often considered to be a good source of protein for our body. While many of us may eat it for its nutritional value, others may eat because they like the taste of it. However, it is not advisable to eat seafood during monsoon.

Here are the reasons why one should avoid it during this season:

1. Breeding season for fish

Monsoon is the breeding season for fish and other sea creatures. Most of these aquatic creatures contain eggs inside them. These eggs are not very healthy for human beings, especially when they are consumed directly. It can also lead to stomach infection or food poisoning. So avoid eating them.

2. Chances of contamination are higher

Water pollution during monsoons is higher. Sea creatures get contaminated when they breed in water that is dirty. Thus, it increases the risk of water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid when we consume seafood during the monsoon season.

3. Decomposition

During monsoon, it is likely that most fishes and other marine creatures will roam mostly on sewage and muddy water. As a result, their body mostly contains the polluted water and sewage. Their lung area may have the contaminated water for a long time, which may lead to their body’s decomposition.

4. Freshness

Most of the seafood sold during monsoon are pre-stored and packed. Storing it for more than 10 days in the frozen form makes it stale and since the decomposition happens due to the muddy water during this time, consumption of any kind of seafood will not be good for health.

5. Addition of preservatives

To increase the longevity of fish, preservatives and sprays with various harmful components are used. Hence, the freshness is gone and fish are kept in frozen forms. That is why, consuming fish during monsoon is not a good idea overall.

