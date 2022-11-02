If you love drinking beer, then it is important for you to understand how bad it is to drink beer every day. You may have heard a lot that a beer a day can help you get rid of kidney stones. But what about the other health issues? It can have a negative impact on a person’s mental and physical health. Additionally, while this beverage is considered to have some nutritional value, it is certainly not good for health if consumed on a daily basis. If it is consumed without any limits, which are dependent on a person’s age and lifestyle, you may end up having many health issues. Also, consuming beer is not safe for all.

So, here are some of the reasons why we should not consume beer on a daily basis:

High in calories: Commercial beer brands contain a lesser amount of nutrients, but they are high in calories, which is why you should not consume it when trying to lose weight. It makes your body burn fewer calories than normal. The alcohol content in the drink is converted into acetate by the liver. It then burns acetate for energy and the excess fat remains stored in parts of the belly.

Impacts heart health: Heavy drinking can lead to the damage of the heart muscle, increasing the chances of getting a stroke, high blood pressure, atrial fibrillation and type 2 diabetes. The risk is very high in weekly heavy drinkers compared to regular ones. This happens due to sudden fluctuation in the blood pressure levels.

Neuropathic pain: Alcohol leads to a loss of many nutrients in the body, including magnesium and vitamin B, causing nerve pain.

May increase blood pressure levels: Consuming multiple glasses of beer in a day can increase blood pressure levels. So, limit yourself to a mug of beer that too not everyday to keep your blood pressure levels under control.

Muscle loss: Non-nutritional calories from alcohol causes less consumption of proteins or a balanced diet, which eventually leads to muscle loss.



