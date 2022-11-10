Menopause starts in the late 40s or early 50s and lasts for some time. During this phase, at least two-thirds of menopausal people experience its symptoms. These include mood changes, hot flashes, night sweats, irritability, and tiredness. It’s possible that the menopause may start earlier or later than the usual range, and some women may experience perimenopause first. Perimenopause refers to a time before menopause when a woman might go through hormonal changes, irregular periods, and other symptoms that prepare the body for menopause.

Here are some of the natural ways to deal with menopause:

Flaxseed oil: Flaxseed oil helps in dealing with hot flashes as it has omega-3 fatty acids and lignans that act as phytoestrogens. It is believed to help with symptoms in some women. It also helps in lowering cholesterol levels. One should avoid whole flaxseed because it is difficult to digest.

Soy: Some research suggests that soy might be beneficial for symptoms related to menopause, including hot flashes. Its physiological activity is similar to estrogen so you should use it with caution.

Eat fruits and vegetables: A diet rich in fruits and vegetables may prevent a number of menopause symptoms. Fruits and vegetables are low in calories and can help you feel full, so they’re great for weight management. They may also help to prevent a number of diseases, like heart disease.

Yoga and exercises: Exercise and meditation help to reduce irritability and even hot flashes in some women. The main benefit of yoga is that it clubs both exercise and meditation in one activity. It even helps people to sleep better.

Avoid caffeine and alcohol: Certain foods may cause hot flashes and mood changes. Common triggers include caffeine and alcohol or foods that are sugary or spicy. If you feel that particular foods trigger your menopause symptoms, try to avoid them.

