All of us want a hygienic environment. A dirty home gives rise to a number of infections. Opening our cupboards and drawers to an unpleasant sight of lizards isn’t something that we want. While lizards are usually harmless, their presence in the house is not something you would want. Wondering what can be done best to get rid of lizards without becoming a lizard killer. Before looking for remedies to get them out of home one has to look at the reasons they enter our house. Lizards are attracted to the smell of leftovers, they enter through cracks and ventilation systems of your houses. They are drawn towards warm water, so use ice water to squirt them.

Let’s have a look at some of the home remedies to get rid of them:

Pepper spray: Pepper spray is one of the most useful options in case you don’t want to kill a lizard. You can make a mixture of pepper and water and spray that as well. Pepper is believed to irritate lizards and cause an allergic reaction. Pepper can be replaced with red chilli powder or red chilli flakes as well.

Use eggshells: Eggshells are considered to be a natural lizard repellent. Place these eggshells in your house and places where you spot lizards. Eggshells contain sulphur that leads to a burning sensation to a lizard’s abdomen. In addition, the smell of sulphur in eggshells is similar to that of a bird’s beak, which is a lizard’s natural predator.

Use garlic and onion: Garlic and onion have a sharp odour and help to get rid of lizards without killing them. As a result, lizards get discouraged from visiting the same place again.

Naphthalene Balls: Place naphthalene balls in your home, in every drawer, cupboard, or corner. Lizards find the smell of these balls irritable and thus stay away.

Peacock feathers: Peacock feathers are natural lizard repellents. Placing peacock feathers in your home will help to keep the lizards away. Even the scent of peacock feathers will keep lizards away. What’s more? Peacock feathers look beautiful too, thus adding to the decor of your house.

