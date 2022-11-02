The air-pollution levels in Delhi are in the news again, pointing out the seriousness of the problem. Smog can have a huge impact on our health as it leads to multiple diseases and prevents plant growth. Exposure to smog can be very harmful to our health in different ways. It can cause allergies, asthma, COPD and bronchitis. Apart from causing respiratory issues, smog has a harmful impact on our cardiovascular health as well. Air pollution deteriorates our mental health and may cause depression. Let’s have a look at some simple measures that people can take at home to prevent infections:

Turmeric Milk: Turmeric milk is beneficial for both kids and adults. To prepare the milk, add a few drops of ghee in a glass of milk, black cardamom, a small piece of ginger, tulsi leaves, and a pinch of haldi to it. Boil it for 4-5 minutes and then add honey after you turn off the flame. Consume it warm.

Ginger: Ginger is known for anti-inflammatory properties. It may also cause nausea and pain. You can make ginger tea at home as it helps to relieve you from cough and congestion that happens by pollution. You may add honey or lemon juice to improve the taste and get a soothing relief from cough.

Mustard Oil: Rubbing mustard oil on your navel in circular motions helps in the stimulation of gastric and bile juices from the liver. This helps to get the food digested faster and easily, aiding in the normal functioning of the gut, which may have got impacted because of air pollution.

Jaggery: Jaggery is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and is also high in iron content, which is why it is a good idea to include it in one’s diet as it boosts immunity. Iron-rich foods help to improve the hemoglobin levels in blood, which in turn increases our oxygen-carrying capacity. This helps to reduce the effects of pollution.

Peppermint tea: Peppermint tea breaks mucus and helps to clear the sore throat. It helps in lubricating the respiratory tracts and menthol aids in shrinking the swollen membranes in the nose.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.