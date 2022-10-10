Pomegranates are red fruits that are traditionally grown in the Mediterranean region, known to be a land of healthy foods. On the inside, the fruit is full of seeds called arils, which are the main edible part of the fruit. Pomegranates are very sweet, with a slightly tart taste. With the potential to support different aspects of health, from immunity to brain health, pomegranate juice should be a part of the daily diet. Since ancient times, people have turned to pomegranates because of its medicinal properties. From being used to treat sore throat to curing heart related issues, the number of uses of pomegranate in fighting ailments are immense.

Let’s have a look at some of its benefits:

1. Rich in antioxidants: It is believed that one of the major differences between consuming a pomegranate juice versus the fruit in its whole form is that you are losing out on some of the nutrients, including fiber and vitamin A. But pomegranate’s high antioxidant content is not lost at all when you enjoy it as a beverage. Pomegranate juice is a rich source of punicalagins, which contain powerful antioxidants.

2. It helps in reducing inflammation: Another benefit of pomegranate juice, thanks to its high antioxidant content, is that it can help in reducing inflammation, fighting free radicals in your body that can cause damage to your body’s cells. This is linked to everything from rejuvenating skin to warding off diseases, including cognitive impairment.

3. Known for its anti-cancer properties: It has been found in some test-tube studies that compounds in pomegranate fruit, juice, and oil can help to kill cancer cells or slow their spread in the body. Both test-tube and human studies have shown that pomegranate helps in fighting inflammation and slow cancer cell growth. In fact, the fruit has shown anti-tumor effects in cancers of the prostate, lung, breast, skin, and colon.

4. Good source of Potassium: Pomegranate juice is a good source of potassium, an important electrolyte that helps in healthy muscle function. Potassium is also required for healthy nerve function and regulation of heart rate. The juice provides about 533 mg of potassium per cup, while the arils provide 205 mg of potassium per half-cup serving.

5. Good for skin: The combined benefit of the punicalagins and vitamin C make pomegranate juice a very good beauty beverage. Vitamin C aids in collagen production, which helps to reduce the appearance of wrinkles from the inside out. And punicalagins help to fight free radicals and even help in rejuvenating the skin.

