Almonds are believed to be one of the world’s most loved nuts that are very nutritious as they are filled with fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. Whether eaten whole, sliced, chopped, or in the form of almond butter, this deliciously satisfying nut is rightly called a superfood. Almonds can also be consumed raw, salted and roasted and they are a perfect substitute for junk and unhealthy food that we commonly eat. While we all are aware that almonds are good for health, let’s look at its various health benefits in detail so that we can make it an essential part of our diet:

Reduces cholesterol: Almonds are believed to increase the levels of Vitamin E in your red blood cells and also reduce the risk of cholesterol. Due to increased vitamin E levels in your bloodstream, antioxidants are formed, which prevent the development of cholesterol. Consuming almonds daily can help to generate more vitamin E and reduce the risk of developing cholesterol.

Antioxidant properties: Almonds are a very good source of antioxidants. Antioxidants help protect us against oxidative stress, which can cause damage to the molecules in your cells and contribute to inflammation and diseases like cancer.

Reduces calorie intake: Almonds are low in carbohydrates and high in protein and fiber. Both protein and fiber help to increase the feeling of fullness. This helps you eat fewer calories.

Helps to manage type 2 diabetes: When diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, it can be very difficult to change your diet and manage your day-to-day eating habits. In this case, almonds should be a part of your diet as they are very effective in managing your sugar levels.

Moisturises skin: If you have dry skin, a cream or lotion that contains almonds should be the one that you use. Almonds provide healthy fats and also support glowing skin by giving your body a dose of vitamins A and E. You can make almond facial oil at home by filling a small glass bottle with almond oil and then adding up to five drops of the essential oil.

