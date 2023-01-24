Mixing different types of food like meat with cheese and fruits with yogurt is a common and popular practice. There are several nutritionists and Ayurvedics who claim that there are different food combinations that may create an obstruction in your digestive channels and prevent your body from getting essential nutrients. Avoiding certain food combinations helps to improve our health, healing and digestion, a deeper level of nourishment thus benefits our overall health. However, such food combinations are not based on modern nutritional science. In fact, some of these principles even go against your modern health recommendations. That said, if you feel like this diet works for you and you like the structure of the rules, it probably won’t cause you any harm either.

Food and Water: Drinking water or juice with your meal is among the most toxic food combinations. Water dilutes your stomach acids and reduces their effectiveness in breaking down proteins, fats and carbohydrates. Drink water before the meal as it will make you feel fuller for a longer period of time. This will prevent you from overeating or diluting your stomach enzymes.

Yogurt and fruit: Yogurt has a lot of bacteria that act on the sugar present in fruits. This may lead to cold and allergies. To solve this, use unflavoured yogurt at room temperature and mix honey and raisins instead of fresh fruit.

Soda and Pizza: Soda and pizza are not great for you. This is because pizza is high in fat and that fat is saturated in nature. Diets that are high in saturated fat can put you at a greater risk for heart disease.

White bread and jam: While a slice of white bread and jam for breakfast might be your favourite breakfast, it is certainly not the healthiest. It is a bad food combination because it has less protein and fat, and is extremely high in simple carbs.

Cereals with milk and orange juice: Milk consists of casein, and orange juice contains acid. They curdle the dairy and even destroy the enzyme that is present in the starchy cereal. It is advised that you should take the fruit juice at least an hour before or after consuming cereals.

