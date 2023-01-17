Most of us like to eat sugar, whether it is in the form of mithai, chocolate, cookies or even the sugar in your tea. But no matter how much we say we can’t live without our daily dose of sugar, its consumption has its own side effects. One of them is weight gain. In extreme cases of excessive sugar consumption, one may also get a disease like diabetes. But if we follow a strict diet and take care of our health, there is no need to completely cut down on the food item. In fact, there are many misconceptions related to eating sugar. While many of us are now scared of the food product, it is time to bust some myths related to it. Here are some of the most common myths about sugar:

Stop eating it completely: You don’t need to stop eating sugar completely. Many health organisations have a different understanding of the amount of sugar that we should have every day. No one recommends cutting sugar out completely from a healthy diet. It is believed that sugar should not be more than five percent of your daily calorie intake.

Artificial sweeteners are better: Artificial sweeteners often contain chemicals like saccharin or aspartame, which are known for their negative effects on the body. These substances may be habit-forming or addictive and can alter our tastes to make less-sweet foods undesirable. These elements also increase inflammation in the body and change our digestive tract, impacting some beneficial bacteria.

Sugar causes diabetes: Many people believe that sugar directly causes diabetes. However, there is no direct connection between the two. What we must keep in mind is that obesity is a risk factor for type 2 diabetes, and consuming a huge amount of sugar increases the chances of becoming overweight/obese.

Sugar increases growth of cancer cancer: Cancer cells grow rapidly. They require a great deal of energy, which sugar can give. However, all cells require sugar, but cancer cells even require other nutrients to survive, like amino acids and fats, so it’s not just about sugar.

Stop eating fruits when dieting: Fruits are tasty, partly because they are sweet. This is usually because of naturally occurring sugars in the products. You should not stop eating fruits to reduce weight because they contain a range of healthful compounds, like vitamins, minerals, and fibre.

