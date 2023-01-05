The dropping of mercury can easily be an excuse for most of the people to avoid working out but that should not be the case. Rather you should embrace the harsh winds and keep working on your health goals. If you are interested in increasing your energy levels or losing your weight, then you should definitely work out. The cooler atmosphere in reality is so much nicer for running as it doesn’t lead to excessive sweating. Additionally, exercising in cold weather can improve your endurance and cardiovascular function, and just like most of the exercises, it can even boost your mood and mental health. Still looking for more reasons to workout? Here are few of the benefits:

Boosts your immune system: As winter’s grip tightens, bugs and viruses become even more common, making us more prone to infections. Doing exercise helps us to fight off the common cold and flu. Thus our immune system works harder and is more prepared to deal with the infection.

Helps to burn calories: Yes, you actually burn more calories just by being chilly in the first place. However, it’s not enough to make a great difference. Also, we tend to eat more in winters, hence weight gain is a possibility. This is another reason why exercising in winters is important.

It helps you to sleep better: Irrespective of the intensity, combination of sunlight exposure in the daytime, fresh air and physical activity can surely help you unwind and sleep more effectively at night. Sunlight is important for maintaining the circadian rhythm.

Improves metabolism: Our metabolism plays a crucial role in our fitness goals, since it is responsible for providing the energy that we need to run, jump, and do all the sweaty things. The brown fat in our body gets activated by colder temperatures and even breaks down blood sugar and fat to help create heat.

Fights Seasonal Affective Disorder: Exercising outside during the winter where you get exposed to sunlight is helpful in fighting off seasonal affective disorder. It is a type of mood disorder that affects people during the dark winter months.



