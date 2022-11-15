Winter is just around the corner and so is the wedding season. And if you are someone who is getting married at this time, we totally get what you must be going through. Skincare is one of the most essential elements of a bride’s look. Winter brings along problems like dry skin, limp hair and chapped lips. Getting the right bridal makeup is crucial. Dry skin is a very common beauty problem faced by winter brides, however, with proper care, one can take care of the skin to prep-up for the big day. Here are some of the tips to help you with it:

Hydrate yourself: Dry skin is usually a result of dehydration in the whole body, which can easily be visible on the skin. Drinking a good amount of water during winters helps brides to avoid dry skin and it is also beneficial for their overall health.

Decide on your makeup: You should book your makeup artist and hairstylist at least 6 months in advance to discuss your look before the main day in order to avoid any hassle. Go through a makeup test to understand what looks good with your outfit.

Don’t try a new skincare routine: Do not try any new skincare routine in the winter season. Stick to your existing regime and don’t experiment with it.

Apply essential oils: Applying facial oils to your skin is very beneficial. Using cold-pressed essential oils help you lock in the moisture and even replenish your skin. Choose a facial oil that is good for your skin. One thing that is beneficial about facial oil is that it is lightweight and does not grease your skin.

Take a healthy diet: A healthy diet that is rich in green vegetable and fibre foods will help you to maintain the bridal glow throughout the year. If you eat healthy, there will be nothing to worry about. A healthy and balanced diet helps you stay in shape while giving you beautiful looking skin.

