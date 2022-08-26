Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Different kinds of modak for this year's celebrations

The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. While we decorate our houses and in house pandals as a part of the preparations to celebrate the festival, preparing modak for the festivities is also usually there on everyone’s list. Here are some of the options you

The occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha. While we decorate our houses and in-house pandals as a part of the preparations to celebrate the festival, making modak for the festivities is also usually there on everyone’s list.

A typical modak consists of a sweet filling which is made from freshly grated coconut and jaggery. Its outer soft shell is made of rice flour or wheat flour that is mixed with maida. A modak may be steamed or fried, but these days mawa modak is widely popular in the sweet shops, which is made from khoya.

These dumplings are available in multiple options. If you are planning to celebrate the festival and make it a grand affair, you must have modak on your menu to offer it to Ganpati ji and serve as prasad. In case you are struggling to decide the flavour of modak you should prepare, here are a few recommendations:

Kesari Modak: The aroma of saffron is a good enough reason to prepare these modak. Made with saffron as a core ingredient, these modak are a must for the occasion. Chocolate Modak: Give modak a twist this year by making the outer covering with cocoa powder and filling it up with melted chocolate and dry fruits. Rava Modak: Rava Modak can even be made without steaming. In this, the outer layer is made from semolina (suji) and milk and is then stuffed with coconut and jaggery. Channa Dal Modak: Chana Dal Modak, also called Kadalai Paruppu Pooranam Kozhukattai in Tamil is known to have a similar method of preparation. Just that, the filling inside has cooked chana dal and jaggery mixed with it. Kaju Modak: Kaju modak are very easy to make and hence can be made if you are preparing modak for the first time. Perfect to be served as prasad, these modak taste like kaju katli. Beetroot Modak: Beetroot Modak are nutritious and needless to say, consist of beetroot. These bright red sweet delicacies are a good option for all the health conscious people. Beetroot Modak is a low-calorie and healthy spin to the popular Ganesh Chaturthi delicacy.

